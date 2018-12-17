ICE Arrests 6.5K Convicted Murderer, Sex Offender Illegal Aliens This Year

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested more than 6,500 illegal aliens who have been convicted of homicide and sexual offenses in Fiscal Year 2018.

Between September 2017 and October 2018, ICE agents arrested a little more than 6,600 convicted murderers and convicted sex offenders who were in the United States illegally.

Of that total, 4,975 of the illegal aliens arrested were convicted sex offenders. The other 1,641 illegal aliens had been convicted of homicide. Another 1,913 illegal aliens that were arrested by ICE had pending sex offense charges against them, while 387 illegal aliens had pending murder charges against them.

As Breitbart News reported, ICE agents arrested 158,581 illegal aliens, surpassing the more than 140,000 illegal alien arrests made last year and the 110,100 illegal alien arrests in the last year of President Obama’s tenure.

The nearly 160,000 illegal alien arrests for this Fiscal Year mark the highest number of arrests by ICE since Fiscal Year 2014. Of the almost 160,000 illegal aliens, 66 percent were convicted criminals or those with pending criminal charges which translates to about 140,000 of those arrested.

The more than 105,000 convicted criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE this year also include:

54,630 illegal aliens convicted of drunk driving

29,987 illegal aliens convicted of assault

9,834 illegal aliens convicted of burglary

4,423 illegal aliens convicted of robbery

3,740 illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault

1,294 illegal aliens convicted of kidnapping

The data comes as elected Democrats in Congress have supported a plan to abolish ICE, with incoming congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez previously accusing ICE agents of “violently” committing “human rights abuses” against illegal aliens.

Most recently, Democrats like Sen. Kamala Harris (CA-D) and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) have slammed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after a young migrant child died in U.S. custody of a fever, dehydration, exhaustion, and shock. The child’s father saidBorder Patrol agents did everything they could to help and save his daughter.