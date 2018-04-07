ICE Arrests 97 Suspected Illegal Immigrants at Work in Huge Raid

Image Credits: Wiki.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 97 people after raiding a Tennessee meat processing plant, in what civil rights activists say was the largest crackdown at a single place in almost a decade.

ICE spokeswoman Tammy Spicer announced the raid in a statement on Friday and said that of the 97 people taken into custody from Southeastern Provision meat processing plant in eastern Tennessee, 11 people were arrested on criminal charges, 54 were placed in detention and 32 were released.

She said they were all arrested on suspicion of being in the country illegally.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Joe Biden Has Repeatedly Challenged Politicians To A Fight

Video: Joe Biden Has Repeatedly Challenged Politicians To A Fight

Government
Comments
Zero Tolerance: Sessions Orders Attorneys to Prosecute Every Possible Case of Illegal Entry

Zero Tolerance: Sessions Orders Attorneys to Prosecute Every Possible Case of Illegal Entry

Government
Comments

Florida County Sues Companies For Aiding Opioid Crisis

Government
Comments

Love Triangle Behind Smear of Pruitt At EPA

Government
Comments

Did Nixon See Space Aliens?

Government
Comments

Comments