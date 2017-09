Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials announced Thursday they had arrested nearly 500 people in a four-day operation targeting “sanctuary cities.”

The agency said it targeted individuals from across the country, in what it called “Operation Safe City,” arresting 101 individuals in Los Angeles and 107 in Philadelphia.

Other areas targeted include New York City, Denver, Portland, Ore., Baltimore, Cook County, Ill., Santa Clara County, Calif., Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts.

