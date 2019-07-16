'ICE Bae': Latina Detention Guard Emerges as Sex Symbol After Pence Visit

A female detention guard at a Texas ICE facility has become a viral sensation after she was pictured policing illegal immigrant inmates during a vice presidential tour.

VP Pence also got first hand look at detention cages holding adult men at the Border Patrol Station in McAllen, TX. Press pool reports it was crowded, hot and smelled of sweat. The detainees started shouting for attenion when they saw the TV camera. Pool photo: Mariam Khan, ABC. pic.twitter.com/EkbXBxAjp1 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 12, 2019

Rio Grande Valley resident Kiara Cervante wasn’t the subject of the photo, but merely standing guard doing her job at a Customs and Border Protection detention center in McAllen, Texas, as Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican politicians toured several facilities over the weekend.

But the Internet took immediate notice of her — a powerful uniformed Hispanic woman standing tall and serving her country in the face of the horrific overcrowding nightmare manifest from a broken immigration system.

Dubbed #ICEBae, Cervante launched a Twitter account (@kiarace24) and has amassed close to 40 thousand followers in just under two days.

“Soooo it’s crazy…. but here I am. I’m hearing something about a viral picture,” Cervante noted in her first tweet. “I would like to say i was just doing my job.. providing security for the visit of @VP. It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!”

After some began doubting her authenticity, she uploaded an 18-second video wearing what the DailyMail.com described as “a low-cut grey T-shirt and a high ponytail” as further evidence that she was real.

According to The New York Post, voter registration records show Cervante is registered as a Democrat but didn’t vote in 2016: “Voter registration records showed Cervantes, who is from Laredo, didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election. She last exercised her right to vote in March 2014.”

Many on social media were so distracted by Cervante, they dropped their pretentious virtue signaling to comment on how they wouldn’t mind being incarcerated by her.

Sour leftists, meanwhile, threw shade at Cervante and her supporters:

Despite the throng of illegals standing fenced behind her, Cervante’s poise helped destroy the Democrat narrative that ICE detention facilities are “concentration camps” run by iron-fisted “Nazi” guards.

#IceBae is a latina hero that knows about the factual dangers of letting in illegals. Democrats hate seeing minorities that have escaped their ways of thinking.Thank You for your service @kiarace24👌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pi0tRE01XY — 🐂Cornfusius🐂 (@TaurenLT) July 15, 2019

Cervante did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment as of writing.