'ICE Bae': Latina Detention Guard Emerges as Sex Symbol After Pence Visit

A female detention guard at a Texas ICE facility has become a viral sensation after she was pictured policing illegal immigrant inmates during a vice presidential tour.
VP Pence also got first hand look at detention cages holding adult men at the Border Patrol Station in McAllen, TX. Press pool reports it was crowded, hot and smelled of sweat. The detainees started shouting for attenion when they saw the TV camera. Pool photo: Mariam Khan, ABC. pic.twitter.com/EkbXBxAjp1
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 12, 2019
Rio Grande Valley resident Kiara Cervante wasn’t the subject of the photo, but merely standing guard doing her job at a Customs and Border Protection detention center in McAllen, Texas, as Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican politicians toured several facilities over the weekend.
But the Internet took immediate notice of her — a powerful uniformed Hispanic woman standing tall and serving her country in the face of the horrific overcrowding nightmare manifest from a broken immigration system.
Dubbed #ICEBae, Cervante launched a Twitter account (@kiarace24) and has amassed close to 40 thousand followers in just under two days.
“Soooo it’s crazy…. but here I am. I’m hearing something about a viral picture,” Cervante noted in her first tweet. “I would like to say i was just doing my job.. providing security for the visit of @VP. It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!”
Soooo it’s crazy…. but here I am. I’m hearing something about a viral picture. I would like to say i was just doing my job.. providing security for the visit of @VP
. It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!
— Kiara C (@kiarace24) July 15, 2019
After some began doubting her authenticity, she uploaded an 18-second video wearing what the DailyMail.com described as “a low-cut grey T-shirt and a high ponytail” as further evidence that she was real.
According to The New York Post, voter registration records show Cervante is registered as a Democrat but didn’t vote in 2016: “Voter registration records showed Cervantes, who is from Laredo, didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election. She last exercised her right to vote in March 2014.”
Many on social media were so distracted by Cervante, they dropped their pretentious virtue signaling to comment on how they wouldn’t mind being incarcerated by her.
Hell yeah, I’d love to get “detained” by that one!
— Chris Cargile (@leherto) July 14, 2019
What’s her @? pic.twitter.com/nyLu5ERjcT
— Nicholas King (@Clark_Kent1) July 13, 2019
Well, that’s Detention Officer Fineashell.
— Big July Birthday Countdown: Fif (@BeerBaron4life) July 13, 2019
I'm not illegal, but I can be if it means I can smell her through that chain link fence. pic.twitter.com/96zQ2RkzCF
— Yung とかげ 🦎 (@LizardofGuilt) July 13, 2019
Tell AOC we breaking up and tell ICE to come get me! 😂 pic.twitter.com/YO5IZqnBvl
— Hotep Jesus (@VibeHi) July 14, 2019
How do I sneak into America from New Jersey?
— Ernest HODLway 2.0 (@hodlway2) July 14, 2019
👀 I'm starting to feel very undocumented right about now….😆
— Percy Williams (@PercyWillBFly) July 14, 2019
I'm thinking about sneaking over the border just to be detained by her…and I'm not an illegal LOL
— michael falzarano (@jammedup2014) July 14, 2019
🤯 “we have the best people” – President Trump #icebae https://t.co/E3yQaRJ4bD
— Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) July 15, 2019
She also sprang a series of memes:
All of these idiotic conservatives flipping out about AOC just raised her status. #IceBae comes along and destroys her without effort. photo by @PuddHoney pic.twitter.com/8VsiK0cZQg
— Spike Herman (@JesseJHerman) July 15, 2019
me waking up in concentration camp knowing #icebae gon bring me bread and water pic.twitter.com/3YUAg16YXm
— baby voice carti (@Kreaystation) July 16, 2019
Hey ICE agent! pic.twitter.com/TdQLXm0qGN
— Patriot Punditry (@patriotpunditry) July 14, 2019
Fine ICE Agent : "are you documented sir"
(after ripping up my birth certificate)
Me: "me no speaka english"
😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/cz8JileiY3
— Percy Williams (@PercyWillBFly) July 14, 2019
So that’s why she meant when she said detainees were thirsty?!
— Jeremy A (@Jermz_A) July 14, 2019
Me when I first laid eyes on #IceBae pic.twitter.com/4kKuUFukGw
— Wildturkeyfartblunt (@_vwag23) July 15, 2019
Sour leftists, meanwhile, threw shade at Cervante and her supporters:
What y'all look like drooling over #IceBae pic.twitter.com/lywwHTM0rp
— chicagomedic 🌹 (@chicagomedic) July 16, 2019
feeling cute might separate families at the concentration camp later #IceBae pic.twitter.com/ZuODg63rn8
— Jesus Christ (@SonOfDadAndMom) July 16, 2019
This #IceBae thing proves a lot of black men really love gassing non-black women of color. Even if there’s a serious lack of human morality involved. Y’all are disgusting.
— Malcolm Friday (@cantforgofriday) July 15, 2019
Y'all will hype up any & everything lightskinned 🤦🏾♀️. If she would lock up her own wtf you think she would do to y'all niggas? The trap house would be raided with with a quickness. #IceBae pic.twitter.com/MzH5SExZfD
— KimmyKasị 🇳🇬 (@Kimmykasi) July 15, 2019
#IceBae is proof that Americans don't take shit seriously 😔
— Clydeascope (@SaltedNutz_) July 15, 2019
this country is a mess, we are praising and trending #IceBae when she is literally a guard at a CONCENTRATION CAMP, guarding CHILDREN IN CAGES, RIPPING FAMILIES APART AT THE BORDER. you’re all sick, honestly.
— alex ⭐️ (@hcapd) July 15, 2019
*clicks on #ICEBae*
Ya’ll don’t have any damn scruples. pic.twitter.com/lFd39dRE9q
— Punky Brewster's BFF (@MsBrooke_Lynn) July 15, 2019
Despite the throng of illegals standing fenced behind her, Cervante’s poise helped destroy the Democrat narrative that ICE detention facilities are “concentration camps” run by iron-fisted “Nazi” guards.
#IceBae is a latina hero that knows about the factual dangers of letting in illegals. Democrats hate seeing minorities that have escaped their ways of thinking.Thank You for your service @kiarace24👌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pi0tRE01XY
— 🐂Cornfusius🐂 (@TaurenLT) July 15, 2019
Cervante did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment as of writing.