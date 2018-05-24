ICE Chief: MS-13 Worse Than Animals

MS-13 gang members are worse than animals, said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief.

Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan believes President Trump didn’t go far enough when he referred to MS-13 members as “animals” last week.

“I told the president yesterday, I know he’s taken a lot of hits for the comment, but if you actually think about it, what I said yesterday is animals kill to survive, MS-13 kills for sport… to terrorize,” Homan said on Fox News.

“For those folks who want to question the president on the use of the word animal, talk to parents of these children that were murdered,” he added. “And not just murdered, hacked to death.”

“Imagine a parent living the rest of their lives knowing their child suffered and was terrorized and killed slowly in such a manner?”

President Trump called MS-13 “animals” on May 16, a statement which the mainstream media tried to inaccurately spin as a slur the president was making against all illegal aliens.

The fake “controversy” erupted from a California Sanctuary State Roundtable when Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims pointed out that because of California state law, her department is now limited to the assistance they can provide to ICE.

In particular, ICE cannot interview inmates unless they reach a certain threshold, meaning that Sheriff Mims cannot even inform federal agents if she is holding a suspected MS-13 gang member.

“There could be an MS-13 member I know about — if they don’t reach a certain threshold, I cannot tell ICE about it,” Sheriff Mims told President Trump.

The president responded, “we have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country.”

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals,” he continued. “And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

The Associated Press and other media outlets had to issue corrections after they took Trump’s statement completely out of context by leaving out the fact he was referring to MS-13 as animals.

“I am referring to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in,” he told the press. “I was talking about the MS-13 and if you look further under the tape you will see that.”

“…I refer to them as animals, and guess what? I always will.”

