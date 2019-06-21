ICE Confirms Plans to Arrest More than 2,040 Illegal Alien Family Members in Deportation Raids Beginning Sunday

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s top official told ABC News on Friday that the agency plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members, adding that “there has to be consequences” to entering the United States illegally.

ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan confirmed the planned enforcement in an interview with ABC New Live. Despite a recent tweet by President Donald Trump that indicated “millions” of deportations would begin next week, Morgan said no such operation was in the works.

The targeted individuals have already received deportation orders but are still living in the United States, Morgan said.

