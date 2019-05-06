ICE Creates 'Most Wanted' List Targeting Criminal Migrants

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

A day after graduating from college with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, Sarah Root was killed while sitting at a stoplight in Omaha, Nebraska.

Edwin Mejia barreled his truck into the back of Root’s vehicle while street-racing with a 0.241% blood alcohol level, three times the legal limit.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

He was also an illegal immigrant from Honduras.

Read more


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed during a town hall event that it doesn’t matter if you’re documented or undocumented – it’s a human right to be allowed into the USA.


Related Articles

Occupational Licensing — An Unnecessary Evil

Occupational Licensing — An Unnecessary Evil

Government
Comments
Bernie: Obama Was an 'A+' Compared To President Trump

Bernie: Obama Was an ‘A+’ Compared To President Trump

Government
Comments

‘Anyone Ever Seen Cocaine?’: Unearthed Video Shows Bernie Lecturing Young Children About Drugs

Government
comments

DOJ Asks Courts to Lighten Up on Qualcomm as it Battles China for 5G Supremacy

Government
comments

Postmaster Warning: The United States Postal Service Is In A “Death Spiral”

Government
comments

Comments