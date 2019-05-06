ICE Creates 'Most Wanted' List Targeting Criminal Migrants

A day after graduating from college with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, Sarah Root was killed while sitting at a stoplight in Omaha, Nebraska.

Edwin Mejia barreled his truck into the back of Root’s vehicle while street-racing with a 0.241% blood alcohol level, three times the legal limit.

He was also an illegal immigrant from Honduras.

Read more



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed during a town hall event that it doesn’t matter if you’re documented or undocumented – it’s a human right to be allowed into the USA.