ICE Deports Over Quarter of a Million Illegals, 5.5K Gang Members in 2019

Image Credits: Megan Jelinger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency deported more than a quarter of a million illegal aliens from the United States in Fiscal Year 2019, including roughly 5,500 gang members.

Between September 2018 and October 2019, ICE agents deported about 267,258 illegal aliens from the U.S. — a more than four percent increase compared to 2018 and a nearly 20 percent increase compared to 2017 deportation levels.

This year, about 85,958 of those illegal aliens were deported from the interior of the U.S., while the other more than 181,000 illegal aliens were deported after arriving at the southern border.

The overwhelming majority of illegal aliens deported from the U.S. interior, roughly 65,000, were convicted criminals, while another 13,500 illegal aliens had pending criminal charges against them. There are anywhere between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens living in the interior of the country at any given time, straining ICE’s resources.

Read more

Alex Jones takes a call from an astute listener who broke down the communist origins of the deep state control grid.
Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Blames "White Supremacy" For Shooting Carried Out by Member of Black Supremacist Group

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Blames “White Supremacy” For Shooting Carried Out by Member of Black Supremacist Group

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Bill Clinton Says "Ask Her" When Reporter Asks If Hillary Should Run

Video: Bill Clinton Says “Ask Her” When Reporter Asks If Hillary Should Run

U.S. News
Comments

Law school student interrogated by FBI, expelled over ‘It’s Okay to be White’ flyers

U.S. News
comments

Graham: FBI Never Made Any Effort To Warn Trump, Not Only That They Used Intel Briefing To Spy On Trump Team

U.S. News
comments

Soros-Linked Group Gets Six GOP Governors to Resettle More Refugees

U.S. News
comments

Comments