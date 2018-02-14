ICE Lawyer Accused of Stealing Immigrant IDs

A top U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lawyer in Seattle has been accused of stealing identities from immigrants, court records show.

Raphael Sanchez, ICE’s chief counsel for the western Washington field office, was caught using his work email to send a Chinese immigrant’s personal information — including a permanent residency card and passport — to his personal account, those records state.

The accused fraudster resigned Monday, a Justice Department official said, the same day as the charges were filed in U.S. District Court.

