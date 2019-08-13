ICE Office Hit by Gunfire in San Antonio

An Immigrations and Customs Enforcement office was hit with gunfire overnight in San Antonio, according to local media.

The windows of the ICE office near Loop 410 and Nacogdoches Road were shattered by shots police believe were fired from across the freeway before 3am on Tuesday.

“Police said they took a man into custody who was found along Village Drive, not far from where the shooting occurred,” the San Antonio Express-News reported. “No injuries were reported from the shooting.”

“It is unclear whether the ICE office was targeted or if it was a random attack.”

The office, which shares the multi-level building with a bank, serves the Central South Texas region.

Check back to this article for more updates.