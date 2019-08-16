ICE Protest Turns Chaotic After Truck Plows Through Crowd, Pepper Spray Used

A protest outside a prison that works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) turned chaotic after a truck drove into the crowd, and officers were forced to use pepper spray on demonstrators.

People affiliated with Never Again Action were protesting Wednesday night outside the Wyatt Detention Center, a privately run facility in Rhode Island that has a contract with ICE to hold illegal alien detainees. The prison, located about ten miles north of Providence, has been subjected to Never Again’s protests since July, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Never Again, a left-wing Jewish group, has likened the treatment of illegal immigrants in the U.S. to the life of Jews during Holocaust and their members have demanded the closure of ICE detention centers.

“Every time we ask ourselves would I have done something during the Holocaust? Would I have done something?” one of the protesters, Jack Silverman said to WLNE, a local Rhode Island news outlet. “I want to make sure that when I tell my grandkids, ‘This is what was happening in the United States,’ and they say, ‘Well what did you do?’ I need to say that I did these things, and this is how it helped. Because I wouldn’t be able to live with myself otherwise.”

BREAKING: Here is HD video of an ICE guard driving his truck into us as we sat peacefully blocking the Wyatt Detention Center. We’re putting our bodies on the line because we see the camps and the roundups. We’ve learned from our ancestors: NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE. pic.twitter.com/KnOu5xoOEb — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

