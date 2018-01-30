ICE Raid at SOTU? Congressman Demands Trump Admin. Bust Illegals at Speech

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) reportedly contacted the Capitol Police and the Trump administration, imploring them to I.D. everyone attending the State of the Union address and to arrest any illegal aliens.

Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

This could be a response to an earlier report claiming that at least 24 House Democrats planned to bring illegals to watch the speech from the House Gallery – seats traditionally reserved for military heroes and law-abiding citizens.

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported,” said Congressman Gosar’s Twitter.

Just when the event couldn’t develop any more hype, especially with the potential release of the FISA memo during the speech as well the speech itself being partly crafted by White House advisor Stephen Miller, the potential for an illegal alien bust at the State of the Union could deter Democrats – loyal to foreign nationals – from disrupting it with their political pawns.

Tuesday night is indeed the Super Bowl of politics, poised to be discussed and studied years from now while the NFL’s upcoming “Big Game” may already be doomed to irrelevancy.