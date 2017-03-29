ICE Reacts To Sanctuary City Sheriff's Immigration Stance With Raids

Image Credits: DHS / Wiki.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deliberately targeted Austin, Texas after talks between the agency’s officials and local authorities went awry, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Austin said during a public court session Tuesday. Immigration officials reported at least 50 people were arrested in Austin – typically described as a sanctuary city for its welcoming stance on immigration – early last month after a federal crackdown began following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The raids began after Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez met with an ICE field office director to discuss the federal government’s new immigration guidelines under Trump.

Instead of working with federal agencies to comply with an increase in immigrant detentions and deportations nationwide, Hernandez created a policy limiting the cooperation between local law enforcement and immigration officials.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Admin Blocks Democrats’ Push for 2020 Census to Ask About Sexual Orientation

Trump Admin Blocks Democrats’ Push for 2020 Census to Ask About Sexual Orientation

Government
Comments
California Indicts Activists Who Filmed Planned Parenthood Talking About Selling Baby Organs

California Indicts Activists Who Filmed Planned Parenthood Talking About Selling Baby Organs

Government
Comments

Google Attempts Coup Inside Trump Administration to Stop Anti-Trust Action

Government
Comments

State Rep Caught Tipping Off Illegal Aliens About ICE Raids

Government
Comments

Senate Republicans Consider Nuclear Option to Confirm Gorsuch

Government
Comments

Comments