ICE Releases Second Name-and-Shame List of Sanctuary Cities

The number of jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rose to 150, while the number of detainer requests refused dropped significantly, according to the agency’s weekly “name-and-shame” list.

During the week covered in the latest report, February 4-10, ICE issued 2,825 detainer requests throughout the United States. A total of 47 requests were denied, down from more than 200 the previous week.

The noticeable decline in detainer request refusals is likely a result of a recent policy change at some ICE field offices to not issue detainer requests to known uncooperative jurisdictions – a policy set to be changed in the coming weeks.

“Some field offices ceased issuing detainers to known uncooperative jurisdictions. ICE field offices have been recently instructed to issue detainers on all removable aliens in a LEA’s custody,” the report said. “As a result, the number of issued detainers is expected to increase over the next several reporting periods.”

The number of so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions” rose from 117 to 150, with the entire states of California and Connecticut now included on the list.

While cities and counties in New York and California accounted for nearly half of all detainer refusals, jurisdictions in Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia also made the list.

The list also includes several jurisdictions that, since January, have publicly declared their intention to not cooperate with ICE, including: Baltimore, Maryland; Tulare, California; Ithaca, New York; Travis County, Texas; Iowa City, Iowa; and Boulder, Colorado.

A handful of cities in Iowa included on last week’s list were removed, as were Clay County, Florida, Bedford and Franklin Counties in Pennsylvania, and Nassau County in New York.

“ICE is continually reviewing this report. It’s a living document, and as we become aware of more public-facing policies, more jurisdictions will be added to the list,” an ICE spokesperson said.

The decline in detainer request refusals comes days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatened to cut off Department of Justice funding to sanctuary cities.

“Such policies cannot continue,” he said. “They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the street.”