ICE: San Diego Chainsaw Attacker Is Illegal Alien Who's Been Deported 11 Times

A California man who allegedly attacked his wife with a chainsaw is an illegal alien who has been deported at least 11 times since 2005, immigration officials confirmed Friday.

Alejandro Alvarez Villegas, 32, was arrested Thursday in Chula Vista, California, a suburb of San Diego, on allegations that he tried to kill his wife with a chainsaw in front of their three children.

Alvarez has a long record of being deported and returning to the U.S., according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Mr. Alvarez-Villegas is a serial immigration violator who has been removed from the United States 11 times since 2005,” an ICE spokesperson said, according to NBC7 News in San Diego.

