ICE Uses Fake University to Snag Immigration Fraud Suspects

The Department of Homeland Security set up a fake Detroit-area university to target foreign students who wanted to stay in the U.S. without proper authorization in a “pay to play” scheme, according to reports.


Eight people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud and harboring undocumented immigrants for profit, Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, told the Detroit Free Press. Six were arrested in Detroit, one in Florida and other in Virginia.

The fake institution, dubbed the University of Farmington, had been operated by Homeland Security in Farmington Hills since 2015 and had a website touting its “dynamic business administration and STEM curriculum.” The school had no faculty or classes and no curriculum.

