ICE will Detain Pregnant Women, Ending Previous Policy

Image Credits: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

The Trump administration is ending a policy that exempted pregnant women from immigration detention, according to internal documents reviewed by The Hill.

Under the new policy, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers will treat pregnant detainees as they would any other, save for providing the necessary medical care and keeping a record of pregnant women in custody.

The change was set in place by an internal directive issued in December by acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, titled “Identification and Monitoring of Pregnant Detainees.”

It supersedes a similar directive, issued by Homan in 2016, which said “absent extraordinary circumstances or the requirement of mandatory detention, pregnant women will generally not be detained by ICE.”

Read more


Related Articles

The War On Our Border, Ignored By 'Defense' Dept

The War On Our Border, Ignored By ‘Defense’ Dept

U.S. News
Comments
Extreme Vetting: State Dept. to Demand Tourists’ Social Media History

Extreme Vetting: State Dept. to Demand Tourists’ Social Media History

U.S. News
Comments

Hundreds of Sheriffs Demand Congress Build the Wall, Crack Down on Illegal Immigration

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Admits Dems’ Lead in 2018 Midterm Election Polls Evaporating

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

CNN Reporters Triggered by People Getting Their News From YouTubers Instead of Mainstream Media

U.S. News
Comments

Comments