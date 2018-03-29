ICE will Detain Pregnant Women, Ending Previous Policy

The Trump administration is ending a policy that exempted pregnant women from immigration detention, according to internal documents reviewed by The Hill.

Under the new policy, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers will treat pregnant detainees as they would any other, save for providing the necessary medical care and keeping a record of pregnant women in custody.

The change was set in place by an internal directive issued in December by acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, titled “Identification and Monitoring of Pregnant Detainees.”

It supersedes a similar directive, issued by Homan in 2016, which said “absent extraordinary circumstances or the requirement of mandatory detention, pregnant women will generally not be detained by ICE.”

