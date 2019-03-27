Iceland Kills Almost 100% of Babies With Down Syndrome in Abortion, Denmark 98%, France 77%, and U.S. 67%

Image Credits: BSIP/UIG via Getty Images.

In 2011 the United Nations General Assembly officially declared March 21 to be World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD). The date, 3/21, represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome carried by people with Down syndrome – but the day represents so much more. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the value of every human being in our diverse world and educate about what it’s really like to live with Down syndrome.

The theme of this year’s WDSD is #LeaveNoOneBehind. Down Syndrome International explains, “The reality today is that prevailing negative attitudes, low expectations, discrimination and exclusion ensure that people with Down syndrome are left behind.” In many cases the negativity begins even before they are born.

Last year, CBS News reported that Iceland is “close to eradicating” Down syndrome since prenatal screening became available. What they really mean is that people with Down syndrome are being eradicated by selective abortion. Imagine the challenge of growing up “different” in a country where, on average, only one or two children like you are born each year.

Read more


Related Articles

Study: "Cheat Day" on Keto Diet Leads to Damaged Blood Vessels

Study: “Cheat Day” on Keto Diet Leads to Damaged Blood Vessels

Health
Comments
Weightless Watchers? Female Astronauts’ Spacesuits Don’t Fit

Weightless Watchers? Female Astronauts’ Spacesuits Don’t Fit

Health
Comments

CDC’s Universal Hepatitis B Vaccination Endangers Infants – Report

Health
Comments

New York County to Declare Measles State of Emergency, Ban Unvaccinated Minors From Public Spaces

Health
Comments

Texas Public Schools Found To Have Lead In Drinking Water, Advocates Say

Health
Comments

Comments