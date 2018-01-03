Iceland Makes It Illegal to Pay Men More than Women

A European country has become the first in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women.

In Iceland, firms that employ more than 25 people must now obtain a government certificate demonstrating pay equality, under new rules that kicked in on 1 January.

Those who fail to show equality will face penalty fines, according to broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The law was announced on March 8 on International Women’s Day 2017 as part of the Nordic country’s drive to eradicate the gender pay gap by 2022.

