Iceland Makes It Illegal to Pay Men More than Women

Image Credits: flickr, iceland-ho.

A European country has become the first in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women.

In Iceland, firms that employ more than 25 people must now obtain a government certificate demonstrating pay equality, under new rules that kicked in on 1 January.

Those who fail to show equality will face penalty fines, according to broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The law was announced on March 8 on International Women’s Day 2017 as part of the Nordic country’s drive to eradicate the gender pay gap by 2022.

Read more


Related Articles

North Korea Expected To Test Biggest ICBM Yet

North Korea Expected To Test Biggest ICBM Yet

World News
Comments
Rand Paul: Pakistan Burns Our Flag And Imprisons Christians

Rand Paul: Pakistan Burns Our Flag And Imprisons Christians

World News
Comments

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

World News
Comments

Study: Young Male Migrants Fuel Rise In Violence In Germany

World News
Comments

2018 Begins With Russiagate Implosion

World News
Comments

Comments