ICYMI: Infowars' Clown World 3 Debate Recap

In case you missed Infowars’ extended broadcast with live coverage of the third Democrat debate, we have compiled the highlights from the transmission.

Alex Jones and Robert Barnes cover the gun-grabbing comments made by Democrats in the 3rd Clown World debate.

Barnes and Jones also discussed the need for and the launch of The Free America Law Center.

Millie Weaver joins Barnes and Jones to talk about free health care and the mass depopulation that follows.

In the following segment, Jones, Weaver and Barnes talk about how Elizabeth Warren is an establishment pic to go up against Trump.

Reporters Owen Shroyer, Harrison Smith, Will Johnson and Tom Pappert offer to buy back peoples guns who want to get rid of them.