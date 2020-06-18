"I'd Rather DIE From Coronavirus Than Live In Fear Wearing A Mask": Ex-MLB Player Explains Why He Doesn't Wear A Mask

Image Credits: Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty.

Former San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff says he’s not going to comply with mask orders and would rather die from coronavirus than live in fear by wearing a mask, a sentiment many Americans can relate to as jurisdictions nationwide impose mandatory ordinances.

In a video posted to Twitter this week, the MLB player explained, “If you want to wear a mask and live in fear for the rest of your lives, that’s certainly your prerogative… But the vast majority of well-adjusted, sane, common-sense people that aren’t sheep and can reason for themselves agree with me.”

“Just because that is your plight in life doesn’t mean the whole world has to shut down,” he said.

“This is not a selfish thing for me,” Huff said. “This is a thing for me to try and free Americans, so they can freely breathe.”

Huff was initially referring to a tweet he shot off Monday declaring he would no longer be wearing a mask inside businesses, which triggered many liberals.

The two-time World Series champion is a frequent guest on Infowars’ War Room:

