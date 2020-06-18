"I'd Rather DIE From Coronavirus Than Live In Fear Wearing A Mask": Ex-MLB Player Explains Why He Doesn't Wear A Mask

Former San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff says he’s not going to comply with mask orders and would rather die from coronavirus than live in fear by wearing a mask, a sentiment many Americans can relate to as jurisdictions nationwide impose mandatory ordinances.

In a video posted to Twitter this week, the MLB player explained, “If you want to wear a mask and live in fear for the rest of your lives, that’s certainly your prerogative… But the vast majority of well-adjusted, sane, common-sense people that aren’t sheep and can reason for themselves agree with me.”

Take your #coronavirus mask & stick it where the sun don’t shine. pic.twitter.com/iJt4cNidlj — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 16, 2020

“Just because that is your plight in life doesn’t mean the whole world has to shut down,” he said.

“This is not a selfish thing for me,” Huff said. “This is a thing for me to try and free Americans, so they can freely breathe.”

Huff was initially referring to a tweet he shot off Monday declaring he would no longer be wearing a mask inside businesses, which triggered many liberals.

I will no longer wear a mask inside any business. It’s unconstitutional to enforce. Let’s make this bullshit stop now! Who’s with me? #coronavirus — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 15, 2020

The two-time World Series champion is a frequent guest on Infowars’ War Room:

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!