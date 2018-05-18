Identity Thieves Eye Biometric Security

Identity theft has hit record levels in the UK – the vast majority of incidents are online.

The UK’s largest cross-sector fraud sharing databases, Cifas recently logged 174,523 incidents finding eight out of 10 took place online.

Far from targeting the usual haunts of bank and credit card services, fraudsters have shifted to new targets – telecoms, online shopping and insurance. The thieves are harvesting information through phishing, malware attacks, social media, and other forms of social engineering.

In the US, 145 million Americans saw their Social Security numbers, birthdates, credit history, and other staples of online verification were pinched from credit-rating agency Equifax.

