Breaking: IDF Claims Iranians Shelling Israel - World Braces For Mid-East War

Image Credits: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images.

The Israel Defense Forces claim that Iranian forces fired 20 rockets at Israeli military bases late Wednesday night.

Some of the rockets, which were reportedly launched from southern Syria, were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, according to the IDF.

Israel had earlier deployed the defense system to the disputed Golan Heights area in anticipation of an attack.

The IDF retaliated by striking a Syrian government facility just across the border.

“Syrian state media confirmed that Israeli artillery fire targeted a military post near the city of Baath in the Quneitra border region, where Syrian regime forces were stationed,” reported the Times of Israel.

No far there’s no reports of injuries stemming from the attack.


Related Articles

CNN Analyst: Trump Supporters Could "Harm" A Reporter "To Prove Their Worth To The President'"

CNN Analyst: Trump Supporters Could “Harm” A Reporter “To Prove Their Worth To The President'”

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson Shines A Light On The Dark Hole Of Eric Schneiderman’s Hypocrisy

Tucker Carlson Shines A Light On The Dark Hole Of Eric Schneiderman’s Hypocrisy

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Admits Dems “Blue Wave” Has Turned Into a Trickle

U.S. News
Comments

New Study Finds Climate Change Alarmists Are LESS Eco-Friendly Than Skeptics

U.S. News
Comments

Drudge hits Trump over call to take away reporters’ credentials

U.S. News
Comments

Comments