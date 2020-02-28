Idiocracy: 38% of Americans Refuse To Drink Corona Beer Due To Coronavirus

A new study shows 38% of Americans “would not buy Corona under any circumstances” because of fears related to the coronavirus.

The survey, conducted by 5W Public Relations, questioned 737 American beer drinkers over the phone and asked about Corona beer and the deadly coronavirus infecting people around the world.

In addition to the nearly 40% of Americans who refuse to drink the beer altogether, 4% of those who used to drink Corona have stopped drinking it and 14% said they just won’t order it in public anymore.

16% of those surveyed were confused about whether or not Corona beer is related to the coronavirus.

Another survey, conducted by YouGov, found consumers’ desire to purchase Corona is at its lowest in two years and that Corona’s buzz score, a metric measuring favorability, has dropped significantly since the beginning of the year.

Coincidentally, Corona is currently trying to roll out a new product called Corona Hard Seltzer, which was met with mockery online.

Corona deleted an advertisement for the product on Twitter that said, “Coming Ashore Soon,” after negative feedback.

Corona’s parent company, Constellation Brands, has seen their stocks drop 4% on Friday and 8% on Thursday.

However, the plunge could be a result of the entire stock market being hit with fear of coronavirus spiraling out of control.

