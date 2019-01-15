Idiotic Media Attacks Rand Paul For Using 'Socialized Medicine' When He Is Doing The EXACT OPPOSITE

Several ‘reporters’ attacked Rand Paul Monday when it emerged the Senator is to visit Canada to have hernia surgery, leveling claims that Paul is a hypocrite for going to a country with socialized medical care.

However, a simple Google search or a phone call (remember those?) would have helped the media understand that Paul is actually going to a PRIVATE facility that specializes in hernia care – the EXACT OPPOSITE of socialized medicine.

Paul is undergoing surgery again following the vicious attack he suffered from a mentally disturbed neighbor last year, who broke six of Paul’s ribs and caused damage to his lungs.

According to reports, the cost of the surgery will be $5,000 to $8,000 with an additional  $4,000 in medical expenses, all of which Paul is suing to recover from Rene Boucher, who was sentenced to just 30 days in prison.

Some intrepid ‘journalists’ got a hold of the lawsuit and found out that Senator Paul will undergo an outpatient surgery in Canada later this month at Shouldice Hernia Hospital, a specialist hernia facility.

In a tweet which has since been deleted, kings of fake news, The Daily Beast, declared that “Sen. Rand Paul — one of the fiercest critics of socialized medicine — is heading to Canada for surgery.”

This caused a wave of lunacy to head Paul’s way on Twitter:

Idiots.

Paul’s chief strategist Doug Stafford put the record straight:

“This is a private, world renowned hospital separate from any system and people come from around the world to pay cash for their services,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, also told The Hill.

This STILL didn’t stop idiots from piling on:

Just stop. Please.

In a further statement, Stafford said “It’s an opportunity for the Left to take a cheap shot at Rand for no reason, and without any facts on their side.

“It’s disgusting clickbait for them.” Stafford added.


