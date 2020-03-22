Idris Elba suggests the planet created virus to eradicate humanity

Idris Elba has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is a natural reaction from the planet Earth – and says the world is trying to kill the human race intentionally.

The 47-year-old British actor made headlines last week when he revealed he had tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus – but has assured fans he is recovering well and that he has not developed any symptoms.

Iris and his wife, 29-year-old Sabrina Dhowre, have been in self isolation since Monday after tests showed he had contracted the virus.

And during an online discussion with talkshow legend Oprah Winfrey on Saturday, the star made the suggestion the planet is consciously trying to eradicate humanity in order to save itself from years of abuse.



“Our world has been taking a kicking,” Idris said as he addressed 66-year-old Oprah.

“You know? We’ve damaged our world. And, you know, it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race,” he continued.

“It’s no surprise that a virus has been created that is going to slow us down and ultimately make us think differently about our world and ourselves,” he went on.

