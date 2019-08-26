If 5G Isn't Dangerous Why Are The Elite Fleeing It?

In Greenbank, West Virginia, there exists what is known as the National Radio Quiet Zone, 13,000 square miles almost entirely absent of cell towers.

In fact, a complete ban on all electromagnetic signals is in full effect to protect the Green Bank Observatory radio telescopes.

Areas like Greenbank are becoming less common as more and more rural areas become integrated with cell phone towers, the refuge from RF radiation is disappearing.

And as it disappears, the intensity of 5G technology intensifies while the elite retreat to redoubts cut off from the radiated lifestyle of urban areas.

Meanwhile, a wave of propaganda pushes the masses to ignore scientific alarms ss silent weapons for quiet wars deliver their payload.


