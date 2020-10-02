If Democrats Take The White House And Congress In November, It Will All Be Over For The Republican Party

This is not a normal election, because if Democrats are able to win the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives in November, they will end the two party system as we know it today.

Yes, there will still be two major political parties, but one will essentially be in permanent control.

In recent weeks, there has been so much chatter on the left about ending the filibuster in the Senate permanently, about granting statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and about “packing” the Supreme Court.

Collectively, these three moves would basically make it exceedingly difficult for Republicans to ever become the majority party again. I know that this is an extreme statement to make, but I think that you will agree with me by the time this article is over.

Let’s talk about the filibuster in the Senate and statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico first.



When Joy Reid of MSNBC asked Chuck Schumer about these potential moves if Democrats win the Senate, Schumer said that “everything is on the table”…

Host Joy Reid then asked, “Would that include adding, if the Senate becomes a Democratic majority, adding D.C. and Puerto Rico as states and ending the filibuster?” Schumer responded, “I would — believe me, on D.C. and Puerto Rico, particularly if Puerto Rico votes for it, D.C. already has voted for it and wants it. I’d love to make them states. And as for the filibuster, I’m not busting my chops to become majority leader to do very little or nothing. We are going to get a whole lot done. And as I’ve said, everything, everything is on the table.”

Ending the filibuster would allow Democrats to push through whatever they want without the approval of the Republicans. I have been warning for years that Democrats would do this once they regained control of the Senate, and so I always thought that Republicans should pull the trigger first.

If Republicans had ended the filibuster shortly after Trump’s inauguration, they could have gotten a tremendous amount done during Trump’s first two years, but instead Democrats in the Senate were able to block almost everything that they wanted to do.

It was inevitable that the filibuster was going to be ended permanently at some point, and doing so under a Biden administration would permit Democrats to do some very “creative” things.

For example, Democrats are already talking about pushing through statehood for Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico if they get control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives. With no filibuster in the Senate, there will be nothing to stop them.

If Washington D.C. becomes a state, they will get two senators, one representative in the House and three electoral votes.

If Puerto Rico becomes a state, they will get two senators, five representatives in the House and seven electoral votes.

Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are both very liberal, and so all of those senators, representatives and electoral votes would likely be controlled by Democrats for the foreseeable future.

Six new representatives would not make it impossible for Republicans to win the House in the future, but it would definitely make it more difficult.

However, four new Democratic senators would dramatically shift the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, because right now there are only 100 seats. A permanent four seat advantage would give the Democrats the upper hand for generations to come, but they might not stop there.

Many on the left have been talking about dividing California into five different states, and that would give Californians 10 seats in the Senate instead of the two that they have now.

We have entered a time when the unthinkable may become reality, and Republicans should enjoy their majority in the Senate while they still can, because they might not get it back for a long, long time to come.

And let’s not forget the new electoral votes that D.C. and Puerto Rico would get. Considering how closely our country has been divided in recent years, giving Democratic candidates a permanent 10 vote advantage in the Electoral College would be huge.

So as you can see, it would be difficult to imagine the Republicans regaining control of the White House and Congress at the same time if D.C. and Puerto Rico really do become states.

Now let’s talk about “packing” the Supreme Court.

Theoretically, there is nothing in the Constitution that limits the Supreme Court to just nine justices. So if the Republicans are able to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before Trump’s term ends, some Democrats are threatening that they might just add some extra justices to the Court if Biden wins in November.

Of course this would go against hundreds of years of tradition and would completely turn the Supreme Court into a political institution.

And most Americans believe that packing the Court would be a very bad idea. In fact, one recent survey found that an overwhelming number of us want to keep the Court at nine members…

The “Keep Nine” amendment simply states that the Supreme Court of the United States “shall be composed of nine Justices.” A survey, conducted by McLaughlin and Associates from Sept 23 – 27 among 1,000 registered, likely voters, found that 62 percent favor the amendment, as opposed to the 18 percent who do not.

Because there has been so much buzz about this, Joe Biden was asked specifically about it at the first presidential debate, and he refused to answer the question…

Asked directly at the first presidential debate if he supported “packing the court” in response to President Donald Trump possibly confirming a third Supreme Court justice before the election, Biden openly acknowledged he was dodging the question, saying “Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue.” Trump seized on the comment, asking Biden repeatedly if he was “going to pack the court,” leading Biden to say, “I’m not going to answer the question.”

Following the debate, he was asked about this again, and he still refused to answer.

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, has also refused to take a stand on this issue…

“We are 35 days away from an election … probably the most important election of our lifetime and our children’s lifetime, and there is nothing about these next 35 days that Joe or I will take for granted,” Harris told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “The focus right now is on reminding people that we have this election that is very much in play … we are in the midst of an election.”

The reason why they don’t want to say anything is because they want to keep their options open.

And we all know that if the Supreme Court started handing down decisions that they do not like that they would not hesitate to pull the trigger.

Of course one could argue that the Republicans could do their own “packing of the Court” once they regain control, but as I detailed above, it will be exceedingly difficult for that to ever happen if D.C. and Puerto Rico become states.

And if California gets divided into five states, you can pretty much forget about Republicans ever controlling the Senate again.

So much is at stake, and right now Republican candidates are behind in the polls in critical races all over the nation.

The future does not look bright for the Republican Party, because Democrats are going to go for the throat if they are able to take power in November, and at the moment the poll numbers appear to be very much in their favor.

