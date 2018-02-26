If Deputy Didn't Have the Heart to Go In, That's Not My Responsibility, Says Broward County Sheriff

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told a reporter that his deputy failing to enter the school while the shooting was in progress was not his responsibility.

“I gave him a gun. I gave him a badge. I gave him the training,” Sheriff Israel told an NBC6 South Florida reporter in a video interview tweeted by Erika Glover. “If he didn’t have the heart to go in, that’s not my responsibility.”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel refusing to resign telling @nbc6: "I gave him a gun. I gave him a badge. I gave him the training. If he didn’t have the heart to go in, that’s not my responsibility." Clip from our one-on-one interview below. #DouglasHighSchool pic.twitter.com/FV5Gn0ZEBY — Erika Glover 🎥 (@ErikaGloverNBC6) February 25, 2018

His interview with the local NBC affiliate comes after the sheriff fell under increasing scrutiny for his department’s handling of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran called on Governor Rick Scott to suspend Sheriff Israel “for incompetence,” Breitbart News’s Jeff Poor reported. The speaker sent a letter to the governor that 73 House members joined him in signing. The Florida Constitutionprovides the governor with the authority to “suspend from office any state officer not subject to impeachment, any officer of the militia not in the active service of the United States, or any county officer, for malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony, and may fill the office by appointment for the period of suspension.” Sheriffs are covered by this provision.

