The GOP choose Dennis Hastert, a known pedophile, and rapidly promoted him through the party to be the longest serving GOP Speaker of the House. If they REALLY thought Roy Moore was a pedophile/rapist they would have given HIM the $30M they spent to oppose him BEFORE any allegations of sexual misconduct. Which Roy Moore is real? The Washington Post’s shy pedophile or the 40 yr old virgin they describe in the same article? Is he the Bill Clintonesque violent rapist described by Gloria Allred, or the man known privately and publicly as someone who won’t sacrifice principle to stay in office? Now Paul Ryan is virtue signaling with anti-sexual harassment training for Congress. What are they REALLY worried about? A man who can’t be bought or intimidated.


