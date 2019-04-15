If The Dems Want Them They Can Have Them!

I’m not sure why it took so long to recognize that the Democrats wanted the endless supply of illegals to themselves.

President Trump announced he is going to try to give them what they want but now the Democrats are vigorously defending against it.

Of course they are, it doesn’t fit the plan.

How are they going to turn those red states blue and champion the United Nation’s Replacement Migration plan while their precious Sanctuary Cities crumble?

Cher tweeted an urgent message of sudden coherence in response to President Trump’s proposal, saying, “I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN. WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+ Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS. PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE & HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own (Many Are VETS) How Can it Take Care Of More?”

Cher is right to be concerned.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, Los Angeles has taken in at least 10 percent of the United States’ population of illegal immigrants.

Second on that list, Harris County, Texas is fueling a blue wave that is gradually heading into central Texas.

What’s more, as illegal aliens replace Americans in the heartland, they also replace them in the suburbs as the Atlantic reported way back in 2014: “In 2000, more than half of immigrants lived in the suburbs of the nation’s largest metros. That number is now up to 61 percent, as more immigrants migrate to suburban communities instead of urban centers, according to census data from 2000-13 analyzed by the Brookings Institution.”

The Democrats want to silence the vote and voice of Americans ad it’s never been clearer than it is today.

Let’s fill their precious Sanctuary Cities until they realize what a crisis truly is.