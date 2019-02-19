"If the Lights Go Out in the West": Huawei Founder Chides America

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei chided the United States during an interview, remarking, “If the lights go out in the West, the East will still shine.”

Commenting on the arrest of his daughter and Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was charged with bank and wire fraud for violating American sanctions against Iran, Zhengfei said the arrest was politically motivated.

“Firstly, I object to what the US has done. This kind of politically motivated act is not acceptable,” Ren told the BBC.

Ren also denied allegations that Huawei is working at the behest of the Chinese government to use its products to spy on American citizens, asserting that the company will “never undertake” any such activities.

The Huawei founder gave a stark warning when asked about American intervention in the company’s operations, asserting, “There’s no way the U.S. can crush us.”

“If the lights go out in the West, the East will still shine. And if the North goes dark, there is still the South. America doesn’t represent the world. America only represents a portion of the world,” Ren said.

“The world cannot leave us because we are more advanced. Even if they (US) persuade more countries not to use us temporarily, we can always scale things down a bit,” he added.

Rumors are swirling that President Trump is about to sign an executive order banning Chinese telecom equipment from U.S. wireless networks.

