With Dem voters turned off by radical leftist Democrat party presidential contenders, journalist and Coast-to-Coast radio talk show host George Noory believes he has a shot.

Alex Jones asked Noory how he’d fare against other candidates during Infowars’ live 50-hour marathon broadcast, but what do you think?

If this was a list of Democrat candidates today, who would you vote for? — Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) March 21, 2019

