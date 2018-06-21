Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Subscribe
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
If You Deny Man-Made Climate Change You’re A Racist
Liberal logic at work
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
June 21, 2018
Comments
Yes, even denying climate change now makes you a racist.
Get Informed
Sign up for our free newsletter so that you can get around the censors no matter how much they try to block our information. Get up-to-the-minute news updates, videos, and other exclusives.
Related Articles
“Treasure Trove” of Exoplanets Discovered
Science & Tech
Comments
Fingerprint-Scanning Smart-Cards to Replace Debit Cards
Science & Tech
Comments
Florida Airport to Face Scan U.S. Citizens Traveling Abroad
Science & Tech
Comments
What THE PRISONER Tells About SMART CITIES
Science & Tech
Comments
Suspected Chinese Hackers Target Computers Used to Control Satellites
Science & Tech
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.