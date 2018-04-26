If You Want To Stop Liberal Bullying, Start By Telling Them To Buzz Off

We are experiencing an epidemic of liberals trying to push us around. And, since life is really just high school, except with older and stupider people, schoolyard rules apply.

So when someone tries to bully, you smack him. Hard. Right in the Pelosi.

That’s what we need to do the liberals when they form their creepy little social media lynch mobs. This nonsense about cowering and apologizing and begging for forgiveness from these petty tyrants needs to stop. Besides being undignified and shameful, submission just encourages them.

Read more