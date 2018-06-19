IG Bombshell: Clinton Was Never 'Subject or Target' of FBI Investigation

Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her aides were never a target or even a subject in the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed in Senate testimony.

“Nobody was listed as a subject of this [Clinton email] investigation at any point in time,” Horowitz said while testifying to the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, adding that fact was “surprising” for a criminal probe.

The Inspector General’s report explains that at no time during the former Secretary of State’s email investigation was she or any of her aides, including Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, designated as a subject of the investigation at all.

The report elaborates on this irregularity in more detail:

“The Midyear investigation was opened with an ‘Unknown Subject(s) [UNSUB],’ and at no time during the investigation was any individual identified by the FBI as a subject or target of the investigation, including former Secretary Clinton,” the report states on page 40.

“FBI witnesses told us that the ‘UNSUB’ designation is common and means that the FBI has not identified a specific target or subject at the outset of an investigation.”

“According to FBI witnesses, this allowed the FBI to expand the focus of the investigation based on the evidence without being ‘locked into a particular subject.’ With respect to the Midyear investigation, witnesses told the OIG that the FBI did not identify anyone as a subject or target during the investigation because it was unclear how the classified material had been introduced to the server and who was responsible for improperly placing it there.”

These findings contrast with ex-FBI Director James Comey’s statement to the Office of the Inspector General that Clinton was indeed a subject in the email investigation and was unaware of the “UNSUB” designations.

“In his OIG interview, Comey described former Secretary Clinton as the subject of the Midyear investigation and stated that he was unaware that the investigation had an UNSUB designation,” the report continued on page 41.

“Similarly, in his book, Comey referred to former Secretary Clinton as the subject of the Midyear investigation, stating that one question the investigation sought to answer was what Clinton was thinking “when she mishandled that classified information.”

You can view the IG Report in full below:

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury