Bombshell: IG Horowitz Admits FISA Warrants Based ‘Entirely’ on Debunked Steele Dossier

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified that the FISA warrants against the Trump campaign obtained by the FBI were “entirely” based upon the totally debunked Steele dossier, contrary to what the mainstream media has been reporting for nearly three years.

Horowitz admitted during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday that the FISA warrants obtained during the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into Trump campaign associates would not have been issued had the FBI informed the FISC (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court) that the dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele was baseless, unverified, and unreliable.

“The Crossfire Hurricane team obtained information from Steele’s primary sub-source in January 2017 that raised significant questions about the reliability the Steele reporting,” Horowitz told the committee.

“This was particularly noteworthy because the FISA applications relied entirely on information from the primary sub-source’s reporting to support the allegation that [Carter] Page was coordinating with the Russian government on 2016 U.S. presidential election activities.”

“However, the FBI did not share this information with department lawyers, and it was therefore omitted from the last two renewal applications,” he added.

The confirmation that the Steele dossier was “central” to the FBI’s pursuit of FISA warrants not only vindicates Infowars reporting on this nearly two years ago, it also exposes dozens of fake news hacks who peddled the lie that the FBI didn’t depend on the Steele dossier.

Lawyer and researcher known only as “Techno Fog” revealed a list tweets from a multitude of “journalists” who falsely reported for years that the Steele dossier was of no consequence to the FBI’s investigation into Trump.

WaPo reporter @shaneharris has been lying to the public this whole time. https://t.co/CIb3gRfBdj — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 10, 2019

Let's keep it going.@JonahDispatch The FISA renewals were approved by the FISC Judges "after reviewing intelligence collected from Page surveillance that had nothing to do with the Steele dossier" 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bLtUAJgW0K — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

@BradMossEsq He "wants apologies" from anyone who thinks they tricked the FISA judge. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DzmkI7JiZ6 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

The notoriously inaccurate NBC News correspondent @KenDilanianNBC "Trump is wrong about Carter Page, the dossier and the FISA warrant" pic.twitter.com/JNhiNk7Ln3 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

Reuters DC National Security Correspondent @JonathanLanday "Dossier played minor role in Page FISA warrant." pic.twitter.com/yQ68lmveWk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

NY Times Opinion Contributor @willwilkinson "Dossier info wasn't grounds for issuing FISA warrant" Most of the dossier "has been validated" pic.twitter.com/3z7cZ8RwVk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

CNN Anchor @jimsciutto gets it wrong. The FBI would "corroborate info in dossier on its own before using such intel to justify the FISA warrant" pic.twitter.com/ks8RB5lsR8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

Fusion Natasha – @NatashaBertrand "Nothing in the Steele dossier about Page has been disproven." pic.twitter.com/DiRu74xzFk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

@NBCNews DOJ/DHS Correspondent @JuliaEAinsley Page's FISA apps "were renewed three times, meaning new evidence was found and this didn't all hinge on the dossier" 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/HyXhwjqtYp — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

PERSONAL FAVORITE@AshaRangappa_ with the self-own on the basis to get a FISA warrant. Muh "legal standards" 951 vs FARA (see accompanying pic from IG Report) 🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/o1X7eqtiiD — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

CNN Senior Justice Correspondent @evanperez "Sessions says dossier 'substantially discredited.' That's not true." pic.twitter.com/fjcxnHlwoL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

@just_security Co-editor-in-chief @rgoodlaw "let's stop saying Steele dossier has not been corroborated by FBI" 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/ejLkpTgq1R — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

@BrookingsGov "Senior Fellow" & Obama WH Ethics Czar @NormEisen The "dossier is more & more corroborated by the day" pic.twitter.com/hXpDEjhpD1 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

And… in case @shaneharris tries to delete his tweet. /end pic.twitter.com/yANC6Bngkq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

The finger pointing amongst the deep state coup minions is taking on feverish proportions.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!