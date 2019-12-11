Bombshell: IG Horowitz Admits FISA Warrants Based ‘Entirely’ on Debunked Steele Dossier

Image Credits: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified that the FISA warrants against the Trump campaign obtained by the FBI were “entirely” based upon the totally debunked Steele dossier, contrary to what the mainstream media has been reporting for nearly three years.

Horowitz admitted during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday that the FISA warrants obtained during the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into Trump campaign associates would not have been issued had the FBI informed the FISC (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court) that the dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele was baseless, unverified, and unreliable.

“The Crossfire Hurricane team obtained information from Steele’s primary sub-source in January 2017 that raised significant questions about the reliability the Steele reporting,” Horowitz told the committee.

“This was particularly noteworthy because the FISA applications relied entirely on information from the primary sub-source’s reporting to support the allegation that [Carter] Page was coordinating with the Russian government on 2016 U.S. presidential election activities.”

“However, the FBI did not share this information with department lawyers, and it was therefore omitted from the last two renewal applications,” he added.

The confirmation that the Steele dossier was “central” to the FBI’s pursuit of FISA warrants not only vindicates Infowars reporting on this nearly two years ago, it also exposes dozens of fake news hacks who peddled the lie that the FBI didn’t depend on the Steele dossier.

Lawyer and researcher known only as “Techno Fog” revealed a list tweets from a multitude of “journalists” who falsely reported for years that the Steele dossier was of no consequence to the FBI’s investigation into Trump.

The finger pointing amongst the deep state coup minions is taking on feverish proportions.

