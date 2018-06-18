IG Horowitz: DOJ Investigating Comey Over Leaks

Ex-FBI Director James Comey is currently under investigation for his mishandling of classified information, according to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.



Horowitz confirmed on Monday that the Department of Justice is currently investigating Comey over his memo leaks to the press, which contained classified information, after the question was posed by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

“Question number one, Mr. Horowitz, are you investigating the handling of his memo and does that include the classification issues, and should Mr. Comey expect a report when it’s complete?” Grassley asked.

“We received a referral on that from the FBI,” Horowitz replied. “We are handling that referral and we will issue a report when the matter is complete, consistent with the law and rules that are–a report that’s consistent and takes those into account.”

President Trump summed up the IG report’s findings last Thursday following its release, noting Comey’s illegally leaked memos were the catalyst for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“So, the Democrats make up a phony crime, collusion with the Russians, pay a fortune to make the crime sound real, illegally leak (Comey) classified information so that a special counsel will be appointed, and then collude to make this pile of garbage take on life in Fake News!” he tweeted.