IG Horowitz's Sham Report Says FBI Was Biased In Favor of Trump!

I’ve been saying for a year now that Inspector General Michael Horowitz was going to exonerate all the Russiagate plotters but I have to admit I didn’t expect him to say the FBI was biased in favor of Donald Trump!

This guy has some chutzpah!

From Politico:

‘Shit just got real’: Texts show some FBI agents with pro-Trump bias Trump has gone on obsessively about the Page-Strzok texts showing their concerns over him winning the White House. Monday’s IG report makes it clear that the FBI also had agents working with sources tied to the Russia probe who were excited about Trump’s victory. The texts and instant messages were sent the day after Election Day 2016. A supervising agent volunteers to work on any special prosecutor probe into the Clinton Foundation and compares Trump’s win to “watching a Superbowl comeback.” Another FBI agent writes, “Trump!” A colleague replies, “Hahahah. Shit just got real.” And then they add in another message: “I saw a lot of scared MFers on…[my way to work] this morning. Start looking for new jobs fellas. Haha.”

Comey is bragging about his buddy exonerating him:

So it was all lies. No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires. It was just good people trying to protect America. https://t.co/9nurCaIBq2 — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

Former FBI Director James Comey: "There was no illegal wiretapping, there were no informants inserted into the campaign, there was no “spying” on the Trump campaign. Although it took two years, the truth is finally out."https://t.co/rR2dikGxnF — Axios (@axios) December 9, 2019

Remember how Comey went on MSNBC and laughed about “getting away with” entrapping Michael Flynn late last year?

That was classic.

Horowitz exonerated the FBI of all criminal wrongdoing but dinged a few plotters for a few technical errors but Trump and his allies are either blowing it off or acting like it was somehow good for him.

From Fox News:

Although the long-awaited internal watchdog findings from the Justice Department’s inspector general on Monday undercut his claim that he was the target of a “witch hunt,” President Trump fired back that the report concerning the origins of the Russia investigation showed “an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it.” “It’s a disgrace what’s happened with the things that were done to our country … it’s incredible, far worse than what I ever thought possible,” he said. He noted it shouldn’t happen to another president, and he called it an embarrassment. “Never, ever again should this happen in our country.” Trump asked former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to comment on the IG report, and she said the country should be outraged. “This is just the tip of the iceberg.” Kellyanne Conway, counselor to Trump, added: “People lied, and tried to subvert democracy.”

Connecticut U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, who was appointed by Barr to lead a criminal investigation of the FBI’s RussiaGate scheme, issued a statement on Monday taking issue with Horowitz’s report:

From Justice.gov, “Statement of U.S. Attorney John H. Durham”:

“I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff. However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department. Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

“Durham, appointed by Barr in May, has been working in tandem with Horowitz,” The Hartford Courant reports. “But Durham has criminal authority in a far broader investigation that encompasses decisions by law enforcement and intelligence agencies both in the U.S. and abroad. Durham can convene a grand jury, compel witnesses to testify and prosecute crimes.”

Horowitz stalled for around 15 months so if Durham is going to do anything he had better be working overtime.