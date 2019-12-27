IG Report: McCain Funneled New Steele Docs To Comey After FBI Cut Ties

The Justice Department’s recent Inspector General report has revealed deceased Deep Stater John McCain provided former FBI Director James Comey with five new reports from ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele even after the agency terminated him as a source.

It has been documented that McCain and his longtime associate and staff member David Kramer handed the infamous Steele dossier to the FBI and Buzzfeed in 2016 so the FBI could obtain FISA warrants on Trump campaign officials.

However, we now know the FBI also received five previously unseen reports from McCain, who got them directly from Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson.

The IG report states:

Several weeks later, on December 9, 2016, Senator John McCain provided Comey with a collection of 16 Steele election reports, 5 of which Steele had not given the FBI. McCain had obtained these reports from a staff member at the McCain Institute. The McCain Institute staff member had met with Steele and later acquired the reports from Simpson.

Now, the Fusion GPS “research” Christopher Steele turned in to his boss Glenn Simpson was paid for by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as well as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) through the Perkins Coie law firm.

When McCain gave the five extra reports to Comey, Steele was already cut off as an FBI source because he had talked to the media.

It’s not clear whether McCain knew Steele was terminated as a source, but Comey certainly did.

Before passing away, McCain admitted he passed the phony Steele documents to Comey and showed no remorse, saying, “Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell.”

McCain admitted the dossier was filled with “unproven accusations,” “mostly raw, unverified intelligence” and allegations about which he “had no idea” if “any were true.”

Nevertheless, the late senator wrote in his book The Restless Wave that he had an “obligation” to deliver the unproven claims to the head of the FBI.

