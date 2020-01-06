Ignore The Eugenics Plan At Your Own Peril

For those of you that have ingested this information through countless interviews and analysis at Infowars, this report serves as a refresher.

For those of you new to the swallowing of the red pill, take a few moments to absorb the undeniable truth awaiting humanity.

There has long been a eugenics movement that predates everything we call modern society.

By reading the documents, letters, speeches and declassified material of these eugenicists, modern society reveals itself as the result of their elitist plans.

There has been an unyielding effort to minimize humanity through science, warfare and cultural dilution and ultimately replace it with an AI technocracy.

It has all been written down and discussed by the global elites for anyone to experience.

If only we choose to see the future so that we may alter it in the name of humanity.

Also, take advantage of the final day of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Report: '400k Anchor Babies Born in 2019, Exceeding U.S. Births in 48 States'

Report: ‘400k Anchor Babies Born in 2019, Exceeding U.S. Births in 48 States’

Globalism
Comments
Massive Unemployment Among Migrants In Belgium

Massive Unemployment Among Migrants In Belgium

Europewars Redirect
Comments

“Why Don’t They Open The Gates?” Erdogan Questions Europe As 250,000 Flee Syria

Globalism
comments

Massacre During Soccer Game at Mexican Prison Leaves 16 Dead

Globalism
comments

Brexit Blamed For 600 Percent Increase in Migrants Crossing English Channel

Europewars Redirect
comments

Comments