Ilhan Omar Accuses Dan Crenshaw of "Incitement" For Criticizing Her Over 9/11 Comments

Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accused Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw of inciting violence against her after Crenshaw said her comments about 9/11 were “unbelievable”.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” said Omar during a Council on American-Islamic Relations fundraiser last month.

Crenshaw hit back, labeling her comments “unbelievable”.

Omar then absurdly claimed that Crenshaw was inciting violence against her.

“This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it,” tweeted Omar.

Crenshaw responded by saying nothing he tweeted was an incitement to violence.

Having been called out on an incredibly dumb and callous statement, Omar’s attempt to play the victim is beyond pathetic.

Respondents on Twitter weren’t having any of it.

