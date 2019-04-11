Ilhan Omar Accuses Dan Crenshaw of "Incitement" For Criticizing Her Over 9/11 Comments

Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accused Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw of inciting violence against her after Crenshaw said her comments about 9/11 were “unbelievable”.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” said Omar during a Council on American-Islamic Relations fundraiser last month.

Ilhan Omar mentions 9/11 and does not consider it a terrorist attack on the USA by terrorists, instead she refers to it as “Some people did something”, then she goes on to justify the establishment of a terrorist organization (CAIR) on US soil. pic.twitter.com/ixP3BJfqxS — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) April 9, 2019

Crenshaw hit back, labeling her comments “unbelievable”.

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as “some people who did something”. Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

Omar then absurdly claimed that Crenshaw was inciting violence against her.

This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it. My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans! pic.twitter.com/foTZMpiZKv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 10, 2019

“This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it,” tweeted Omar.

Crenshaw responded by saying nothing he tweeted was an incitement to violence.

1. I never called you un-American. 2. I did not incite any violence against you. 3. You described an act of terrorism on American soil that killed thousands of innocent lives as “some people did something.” It’s still unbelievable, as is your response here. https://t.co/SsfWYepOS1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2019

Having been called out on an incredibly dumb and callous statement, Omar’s attempt to play the victim is beyond pathetic.

Respondents on Twitter weren’t having any of it.

Your love and commitment to U.S. was not questioned. You showed callous disregard and disrespect for all who were hurt by 9/11, including fellow Muslims. Being called out for shameful speech is not incitement and your insinuation is a lie. — JayPostma (@JayPostma) April 10, 2019

Dangerous incitement? So now nobody can question you because you are a "victim". Stop right now. Stop using the victim card to have carte blanche on saying and doing whatever you want. — Dave (@dacmillero) April 11, 2019

Are you kidding?! These are valid and truthful statements. How dare you demand people disavow anything, when you and the Democratic Party have yet to disavow your vile, racist remarks about the Jewish people! Go to hell. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) April 10, 2019

Death threats? Get over yourself. A real death threat never comes w/a warning, just ask the jihad supporters over at CAIR. You're a press seeker, thus, why you try pushing a bill to kill TRAVEL BAN by mislabeling it as a MUSLIM BAN. You're why people want to limit refugee program — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) April 10, 2019

