Ilhan Omar: Bernie Sanders ‘a President Who Will Fight Against Western Imperialism’

Antisemitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) campaigned for presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Minneapolis on Sunday night where she said she is “excited for President Bernie Sanders.”

“I am beyond honored and excited for a president who will fight against Western imperialism and fight for a just world,” Omar told the crowd of Sanders supporters. “I am excited for President Bernie Sanders.”

Omar went on to claim that a “movement” must be built in order for Sanders to take the White House from President Donald Trump.

“Here’s the cold truth: We can’t achieve any of these goals if we don’t build a movement that is representative of all of our aspirations, all of our pain, and all of our shared trauma,” Omar said. “That is why we must build a mass movement of the working class that transcends faith, age, gender, and background.”

