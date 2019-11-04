Ilhan Omar: Bernie Sanders ‘a President Who Will Fight Against Western Imperialism’

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Antisemitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) campaigned for presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Minneapolis on Sunday night where she said she is “excited for President Bernie Sanders.”

“I am beyond honored and excited for a president who will fight against Western imperialism and fight for a just world,” Omar told the crowd of Sanders supporters. “I am excited for President Bernie Sanders.”

Omar went on to claim that a “movement” must be built in order for Sanders to take the White House from President Donald Trump.

“Here’s the cold truth: We can’t achieve any of these goals if we don’t build a movement that is representative of all of our aspirations, all of our pain, and all of our shared trauma,” Omar said. “That is why we must build a mass movement of the working class that transcends faith, age, gender, and background.”

Alex Jones presents and analyzes a Bloomberg video interview with current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi where she warns Democrat 2020 Presidential Candidates to abandon their free healthcare platform or else lose the electoral college during the general election.
