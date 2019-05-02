Ilhan Omar Blames US for Venezuela Crisis

Rep. Ilhan Omar blamed the US for the political turmoil in Venezuela, saying we “helped lead the devastation” through the use of sanctions.

“A lot of the policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela and we have sort of set the stage for where we are arriving today,” the Minnesota congresswoman said during an interview Wednesday with Democracy Now!. “This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help the people of countries like Venezuela and it certainly does not help and is not in the interest of the United States.”

The freshman Democrat added that there are “finally” members of Congress who agree with what she said.

Halima Aden is featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition wearing a “burkini” – highlighting the fact that Sharia Law is now being normalized in the West.