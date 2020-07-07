Ilhan Omar Calls For 'Dismantling' Of U.S. 'Economy & Political Systems'

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called for the “dismantling” of the United States “economy and political systems” to fight “systemic racism.”

In a speech given with other radical Minnesota leaders on Tuesday, Omar argued that America’s economic and political institutions are inherently racist and must be overthrown.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” Omar said.

Omar continued her Marxist speech, suggesting that American capitalism and the Constitution foster a “system of oppression”

“So we cannot at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

As we’ve reported, this “Black Lives Matter” racial movement isn’t about racial equality, but about implementing a cultural revolution to overthrow America and replace it with communism.

Co-founder of the BLM organization Patrisse Cullors admitted to the group’s Marxist agenda in 2015.

“We are trained Marxists,” Cullors said. “We are super versed on ideological theories, and I think what we really try to do is build a movement that can be utilized by many, many black folk.”

Paul Joseph Watson guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the rising racially charged violence in the name of the Politically Extremist Organization BLM.

