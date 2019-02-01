Ilhan Omar calls for tax on the wealthy of 'up to 90 per cent'

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has called for an income tax of up to 90 per cent on America’s multimillionaires.

Speaking to ’60 Minutes’, Omar argued that tax rates of previous years had risen to the 90 per cent mark for top earners as she doubled down on fellow freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s calls for a 70 per cent rate.

‘There are a few things that we can do,’ Rep. Omar said.

‘One of them, is that we can increase the taxes that people are paying who are the extremely wealthy in our communities. So, 70 percent, 80 percent, we’ve had it as high as 90 percent. So, that’s a place we can start.’

‘The one percent must pay their fair share,’ she continued.

Omar claimed her radical tax plan would act as a catalyst for programs like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal being proposed by Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez called for zero carbon emissions within 12 years, in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on her first day as a member of Congress.

Omar also said she wants to slash the national defense budget in order to pay for the sweeping policy changes.

