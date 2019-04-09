Ilhan Omar Calls Stephen Miller A ‘White Nationalist’ — Trump Jr. Hits Back Immediately

Image Credits: Lorie Shaull/flickr.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called White House senior adviser Stephen Miller a “white nationalist” Monday and Donald Trump Jr. fired back almost immediately.

Omar quoted a Splinter News article which, among other things, referred to Miller as a “white nationalist” and a “fascist” and suggested he’d like to appoint “Attila the Hun” to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The freshman Democrat also added her own comment, claiming that it was an outage that he had any say in policy or appointments.


But as a number of Omar’s critics quickly pointed out, Miller happens to be Jewish.

Trump Jr. was no exception. “I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a ‘white nationalist’ because she apparently has no shame,” he tweeted.

Some of Omar’s previous statements, viewed by many as anti-Semitic, have earned her public rebukes from members of both parties.


