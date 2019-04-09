Ilhan Omar Calls Stephen Miller A ‘White Nationalist’ — Trump Jr. Hits Back Immediately

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called White House senior adviser Stephen Miller a “white nationalist” Monday and Donald Trump Jr. fired back almost immediately.

Omar quoted a Splinter News article which, among other things, referred to Miller as a “white nationalist” and a “fascist” and suggested he’d like to appoint “Attila the Hun” to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The freshman Democrat also added her own comment, claiming that it was an outage that he had any say in policy or appointments.

Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage. https://t.co/7NyMDgojd7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 8, 2019



But as a number of Omar’s critics quickly pointed out, Miller happens to be Jewish.

Very on brand for notorious Jew-hating bigot @IlhanMN to be smearing and attacking a Jewish man like Stephen Miller. https://t.co/v6h1vs5rZX — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 8, 2019

A yes, Judaism, the first sign of Nazi white supremacy. Very smart, @IlhanMN — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 8, 2019

You do know he's Jewish, right? — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) April 8, 2019

Trump Jr. was no exception. “I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a ‘white nationalist’ because she apparently has no shame,” he tweeted.

I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a “white nationalist” because she apparently has no shame. https://t.co/y96IG8E7Y6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 8, 2019

Some of Omar’s previous statements, viewed by many as anti-Semitic, have earned her public rebukes from members of both parties.