Ilhan Omar Claims 'Dictator' Trump Impeachment 'Inevitable' -- Silent On Actual Dictator Maduro

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) asserted that President Trump is a “dictator” whose impeachment is “inevitable,” but she still hasn’t condemned socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro for killing dissenters with death squads.

“I believe that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion,” Omar tweeted Wednesday. “Nations struggle any time they overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator.”

I believe that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion. Nations struggle any time they overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator. https://t.co/cduTmOxous — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 27, 2019

Rather than offer evidence of Trump behaving like a “dictator,” Omar instead linked to a Rolling Stone fluff piece about herself.

Omar’s silence around Maduro’s recent mass killings of anti-socialist protesters even drew the attention of leftist outlet The Washington Post:

“The spread of death-squad tactics has been one of the most stomach-churning aspects of this year’s political crisis — with mass fear spreading through poorer areas and just a handful of victims daring to come forward and tell their stories on the record,” wrote Francisco Toro earlier this month.

“And that rather than standing up to Maduro’s death squads, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) had used an exchange with the Trump administration’s envoy to pressure the United States to do nothing at all to rein them in.”

Furthermore, Omar embarrassed herself by sniping at the U.S. envoy to Venezuela over war crimes that took place decades ago, Toro said.

“In a grotesque display of contempt for the Venezuelan mothers grieving for their children the Maduro regime has murdered in recent weeks, Omar chose to use her stage to attack the U.S. envoy, Elliott Abrams, for decades-old abuses in Central America.”

“Showcasing astonishing insensitivity to the victims of a human rights catastrophe that is still ongoing today, she disgraced her perch in Congress and scored an invaluable propaganda victory to the regime sponsoring the exact type of human rights abuses she imagines herself to be opposing,” he added.

Of course, despite the fact Trump is obviously not a dictator due to America’s system of checks and balances, it won’t stop Omar from trying to score political points while ignoring actual atrocities in South America.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Maxine Waters say they are now “the boss” in recent videos. Alex shines light on the authoritarian agenda of the left.