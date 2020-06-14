Ilhan Omar On Defunding Minneapolis Police: 'Can’t Reform’ Because It’s ‘Rotten To The Root’

Far-left radical Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday that reforming the Minneapolis Police is impossible because the department is “rotten to the root.”

“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root,” Omar told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“What you can do is rebuild. And so this is our opportunity, you know, as a city to come together, have the conversation of what public safety looks like, who enforces the most dangerous crimes that take place in our community.”

Rep. @IlhanMN on “who investigates crimes” if the police department is “dismantled”: “We have a department that’s led by a chief who’s suited for racism …. You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root." pic.twitter.com/OD3uZtfG8L — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2020

The Minnesota congresswoman then claimed that part of the reason the Minneapolis police must be disbanded is because the police chief was “suited for racism.”

“A new way forward can’t be put in place if we have a department that is having a crisis of credibility, if we have a department that’s led by a chief who’s suited for racism, if we have a department that hasn’t solved homicides, half of the homicides [investigated by the] Minneapolis Police Department go unsolved,” Omar said. “There have been cases where they’ve destroyed rape kits.”

She suggested that police would exist on some level in the city, but that crime response would essentially be divided into two tiers, presumably with one being handled by some form of social services.

“Right now they’re moving towards a process where there is a separation of the kind of crimes that solicit the help of, you know, officers, and the kind of crimes that we should have someone else respond to,” Omar said.

Omar’s district was the epicenter of the nationwide violent riots that erupted after George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in late May.

What you are about to see is part of a two year undercover investigation into the leftist radicalization imbedded within the climate justice movement that contributed to the riots in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!