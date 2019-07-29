Ilhan Omar Retweets Violent 'Joke' Aimed at Senator Rand Paul

Rep. Ilhan Omar has stoked controversy by retweeting a violent ‘joke’ aimed at Senator Rand Paul.

Anti-Trump actor Tom Arnold tweeted in reference to the brutal attack on Paul in 2017 when his neighbor blindsided him while Paul was mowing his lawn and wearing noise-cancelling headphones.

The assault left the Kentucky Senator with five broken ribs. Although his attacker, Rene Boucher, was a registered Democrat, Boucher’s lawyer claimed there was no political motivation.

“Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off,” tweeted Arnold.

Imagine being Rand Paul's next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 29, 2019

Ilhan Omar then retweeted Arnold’s ‘joke’ about the assault on Paul, who was also previously targeted when Bernie Sanders supporter James T. Hodgkinson attempted to massacre Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice in 2017.

“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar retweeting calls for political violence against @randpaul. I’m not surprised, and look forward to the forthcoming silence from the media on the issue,” commented Donald Trump Jr.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar retweeting calls for political violence against @randpaul. I’m not surprised, and look forward to the forthcoming silence from the media on the issue. pic.twitter.com/r9BQloVoL9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2019

“Really @IlhanMN? That violent neighbor broke six of Sen. @randpaul’s ribs and you are retweeting unhinged @tomarnold joking about it?” added Michelle Malkin.

Really @IlhanMN ? That violent neighbor broke six of Sen. @randpaul 's ribs and you are retweeting unhinged @tomarnold joking about it? #IlhanOmarSpreadsHateOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/Qx3TnUkhlW — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 29, 2019

“Shameful behavior from one of the LEADING voices & faces of the dem party. Why is @IlhanMN retweeting this abhorrent tweet? We should never tolerate violence or promote it!” remarked Sergio Gor.

Shameful behavior from one of the LEADING voices & faces of the dem party. Why is @IlhanMN retweeting this abhorrent tweet? We should never tolerate violence or promote it! @IlhanMN @TomArnold pic.twitter.com/mDh3Lb9LsL — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) July 29, 2019

The tweet still appears in Omar’s timeline and is visible to her 1.4 million followers at this time.

